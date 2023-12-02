Traffic signals to be installed at Plainfield, Woolley intersection in Oswego

A project to install traffic signals at the increasingly busy intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads in Oswego is moving ahead. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of Kendall County while Woolley Road east of Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of the village and Woolley Road west of Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of the Oswegoland Park District.

“The Kendall County Highway Department has determined that the intersection of Plainfield Road at Woolley Road warrants installation of a traffic control signal,” Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said in a memo to the Oswego Village Board.

At the Nov. 28 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved an intergovernmental agreement between Kendall County, the village and Oswegoland Park District relating to the installation of traffic signals at the intersection. As part of the agreement, the village and the park district each will reimburse Kendall County for 25% of the construction costs, up to a maximum of $75,000.

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Kendall County Board approved a $370,827.81 contract with H&H Electric Company for the project. H&H Electric submitted the lowest bid.

The project is expected to be completed by next summer. There are concept plans to build a gas station and fast-food restaurant at the northern intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads.