Plano Methodist Church hosting 27th annual cookie walk Dec. 9

The Plano Methodist Church will host its 27th annual cookie walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the church, at the corner of Clark and Hale streets in Plano. Enter the doors off the main parking lot in the education building and proceed to the small kitchen downstairs.

Select from a variety of your favorite cookies for the Christmas season. Donations are $8.50 per pound and containers will be provided. Proceeds will be divided between the church’s Save the Windows campaign and the Missions Fund.

For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.