Plano Legion Post hosting children’s Christmas party Sunday

The Plano American Legion Post 395 and the Secret Angels will host a children’s Christmas party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Plano American Legion located at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Santa and his elf will be visiting from the North Pole and children will be treated to games, goody bags, face painting and cookies.

The Christmas party is open to children in the community ages 12 years old and younger. There is a donation of $5 for each child attending and each child will receive a gift from Santa.

Call Linda at 630-552-3828 before Nov. 30 to confirm all children who will be attending.