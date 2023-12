Plano American Legion member Art Killey was the guest speaker at the Legion's Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner. (photo provided by the Plano American Legion)

Leon Burson Post 395 Plano American Legion hosted a Veterans Day Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 11. Veterans were recognized and thanked for their service.

Master of Ceremonies was Bernard Boeger and guest speaker was Plano Legion member Art Killey.

A turkey dinner was prepared and bussed by Boy Scout Troop #71.