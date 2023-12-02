Letter: Trustees supposed to be advocates for taxpayers

To the Editor:

In my letter of Nov. 9, I stated the Oswego Fire Protection District was going to approve a tax levy increase of 7.39% for the taxpayers of Kendall County at its next trustee board meeting on Nov. 13.

Mistake number one, the trustees, who are supposed to be advocates for us taxpayers, agreed with the fire department to approve the tax levy for a 21.99% increase instead.

Also in my letter, I thought the department would tell us how much of a dollar amount the increase would be on a home valued at $300,000 (like they did when they requested and received their $17 million bond referendum last year). Mistake number two, as the department said it didn’t know the answer to the question.

My third mistake was asking the board if they do a vetting process (like they should do if they were spending their own money) when the department asks for money. The president of the taxpayer-funded board said I needed to settle down and be quiet or I would be removed from meeting.

I am wondering if my fourth mistake is continuing to hope that the five appointed members of the board will ever work on behalf of us, the taxpayers.

James Scott Pugsley

Montgomery