Letter: Rolling with laughter

To the Editor:

The Nov. 9 letter writer’s comment that Democrats always fix the mess that Republicans leave behind had me rolling with laughter. Evidently he doesn’t remember the 1.4% annual inflation rate, energy independence and average gas price of $2.39 we experienced just prior to Biden’s election.

The Biden Democrats’ anti-petroleum industry policies, and out-of-control spending spree, gave us 40 year-high inflation and all-time record high gas prices.

The writer also mentioned Democrats rescuing the stock market. The day before Biden took office, all three of the major indexes closed at record highs. When Biden’s Democratic policies were implemented, the stock market completely bottomed out in 2022 and still has not recovered to its pre-Biden levels.

Perhaps he doesn’t remember that we had the most secure southern border in decades prior to the Biden Administration taking over. Since implementing their open door policies, we’ve seen record numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The FBI estimates almost 2 million “got-aways” since 2021, and the government has no idea where they are. The human and economic toll this is having is bad enough, but I wonder how many terrorists are included in this number.

Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the Abraham Accords treaties between Israel and Arab countries, while Biden’s feckless foreign policy has been one abject failure after another, starting with his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We’d be better off if Biden would’ve just kept napping, and left everything alone, after his election.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego