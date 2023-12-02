Aurora Navy League hosting 54th annual Pearl Harbor Day luncheon Monday

The Aurora Navy League will host its 54th annual Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Luncheon and the 37th annual Ted Brattin Civic Youth Awards sponsored by the Rotary Club of Aurora beginning at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4. This year’s luncheon will be held at Lincoln Inn Banquets, 1345 S. Batavia Ave. in Batavia.

Guest speaker will be Navy Capt. Craig T. Mattingly, an admiral selectee and commander, Naval Service Training Command, Naval Station Great Lakes.

Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased at the door or by contacting Lisa Garcia at lisag@rcwegman.com of 630-486-9869.