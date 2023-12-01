Letter: We need a leader

To the Editor:

Daily headlines continue to reflect a progression of costly Biden decisions. Costly in terms of money, time, materiel and human lives. Just a few decisions include the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, the disastrous opening of our southern border, the job killing move towards energy dependence and the trillion dollar spending plan which caused inflation and reduced paychecks.

Let’s acknowledge that we are also fighting two wars on two fronts. How did all this happen? Bad decisions.

Aside from mental health concerns, Joe Biden clearly cannot lead. He is a follower. His back slapping, good old boy approach to political diplomacy looks more like teen locker room antics than the respected behavior of a world leader. You don’t stay in Congress for 40 years without saying yes to a lot of people. And I fear many of those yes answers have been to the wrong people.

We need a leader who can lead, command global respect and love our nation. Whether you like it or not, that is, and has been Donald Trump.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego