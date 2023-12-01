Aleksa Martinez hits late shot for Plano to top Rosary: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plano 37, Rosary 35
Aleksa Martinez scored 10 points and hit the basket that put Plano (4-4) ahead for the game winner, and Josie Larson had a double double with 11 rebounds and 14 points for the visiting Reapers.
WRESTLING
Plainfield North 40, Oswego 21
Jonathan Theodor (113) and Dillon Griffin (144) earned pins for Oswego (3-1, 0-1), while Brayden Swanson (138), Colin O’Grady (157) and Joseph Grffin (165) each won decisions.
Yorkville 50, West Aurora 20
Petty, Liam Fenoglio, Martino, Craft, Rousauer, Dom Coronado, Luke Zook, Stockl and Ben Alvarez all earned wins for the Foxes (3-2), 1-0).
BOWLING
Oswego 2,922, Plainfield Central 2,201
Oswego hosted Plainfield Central tonight at Parkside Lanes and the varsity team won by a final of 2,922 to 2,201. The Panthers were led by seniors Amber Lymenstull and Hailey Jourdan. Lymenstull’s 658 series (219 average) was high for the match and Jourdan wasn’t far behind with a 650 series (217 average). Oswego’s last senior bowler, Madison Watson, also contributed with a solid 588 series on the night.