Aleksa Martinez hits late shot for Plano to top Rosary: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 37, Rosary 35

Aleksa Martinez scored 10 points and hit the basket that put Plano (4-4) ahead for the game winner, and Josie Larson had a double double with 11 rebounds and 14 points for the visiting Reapers.

WRESTLING

Plainfield North 40, Oswego 21

Jonathan Theodor (113) and Dillon Griffin (144) earned pins for Oswego (3-1, 0-1), while Brayden Swanson (138), Colin O’Grady (157) and Joseph Grffin (165) each won decisions.

Yorkville 50, West Aurora 20

Petty, Liam Fenoglio, Martino, Craft, Rousauer, Dom Coronado, Luke Zook, Stockl and Ben Alvarez all earned wins for the Foxes (3-2), 1-0).

BOWLING

Oswego 2,922, Plainfield Central 2,201

Oswego hosted Plainfield Central tonight at Parkside Lanes and the varsity team won by a final of 2,922 to 2,201. The Panthers were led by seniors Amber Lymenstull and Hailey Jourdan. Lymenstull’s 658 series (219 average) was high for the match and Jourdan wasn’t far behind with a 650 series (217 average). Oswego’s last senior bowler, Madison Watson, also contributed with a solid 588 series on the night.