Volunteers prepare to distribute groceries at the October Mobile Market in Newark. (photo provided by Northern Illinois Food Bank​​​​)

Northern IL Foodbank, Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Newark Grade School and Equine Dreams will host a Mobile Market from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Newark Grade School, 503 Chicago Road in Newark.

Anyone in need is invited to get free groceries.

First come, first served. No ID, registration or proof of income required. Line begins before start time.

For more information about how to get groceries, apply for SNAP, donate or volunteer, visit SolveHungerToday.org.