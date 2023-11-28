Plano’s Rockin’ Christmas events planned for Friday

The Plano Train Depot lights up for the holiday season at a previous year's Plano Rockin' Christmas Parade. (Mark Foster)

Plano Rockin’ Christmas activities kick off with the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 1. Line up is 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Plano High School, 704 W. Abe St. The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m.

Decorated vehicles are invited to help spread the holiday spirit. Donations for the Holiday Dinners Fund would also be accepted at this time.

The parade route will travel to Ben Street to Rock Street to Hale Street, head out to Lakewood Springs South, Lakewood Springs North, down Main Street to downtown Plano. Parade will disperse at Main and West streets.

There will be a gathering after the parade near the Train Depot with hot chocolate and cookies approximately at 6:45 p.m. inside the depot. Chicago Smoke BBQ Tent and Christmas music by Emily G. Johns School Rockin’ Christmas Sixth Grade Band begins at 6:30 p.m., along with the presentation of the 2023 Ross Greiter Rockin’ Christmas Spirit Award, window decorating contest award and street and tree lighting.

The Plano Rockin’ Christmas Committee is seeking sponsors for local families in the form of monetary donations for as little as $5 per person, $30 for a family of four and $40 for a family of six. Monetary donations will be converted to gift cards to present to families in the community.

Donations may be dropped off at Plano Methodist Church, Old Second National Bank, Coopers Home Furnishings, YMCA, Heartland Bank, Lyle’s Automotive, Ivana’s Café, The Wash House, Plano Quick Care, Brothers Country Supply, Plano Hometown Lanes, Little Marketa, Plano City Hall, Cielito Mexican Restaurant, The Friendly Tap, Trendy Finds and Illinois Community Credit Union.

For additional information, find the Plano Rockin’ Christmas page on Facebook or contact Joel at Hartland Bank by calling 630-552-1414.