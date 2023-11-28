Chapel on the Green hosting Christmas celebration Saturday

Constructed on West Main Street in Yorkville in 1855, the Chapel on the Green was originally named the Bristol Congregational Church. (John Etheredge)

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville invites the community to its second annual old-fashioned Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 2.

A bake sale begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 5:30 p.m.

Kids can visit Santa Claus between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 40 will sell a hot dog luncheon in the basement between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., a community youth group will present songs and music selections.

Yorkville High School Madrigal Singers, Strings and Brass will perform from 4 to 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Chapel on the Green, located at 107 West Center St., Yorkville, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue. It is operated by the Chapel on the Green NFP.