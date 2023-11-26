Plano School District 88 receives donations from Kendall-Grundy Young Leaders

In 2016, an idea was sparked when a group of young farmers were looking for a way to give back and the Plano School District was looking for someone to maintain a 14.4-acre plot of land adjacent to Plano High School.

The Kendall-Grundy Young Leaders committee sat down with the school district and discussed how they could use the plot to give back to the community. From there, Farming for the Community was born. Over the past eight years, more than $50,000 has been raised through Farming for the Community to support area food pantries, ag education and other special projects.

Each year, the Young Leaders Committee reaches out to local ag suppliers seeking assistance with the farming project. One of the Young Leaders volunteers to plant, maintain and harvest the crop. Following the harvest, the committee meets with the school administration to discuss how to allocate the funds raised from the harvest.

This year, the Young Leaders Committee donated $4,800 to support local food pantries; $1,000 to support the district’s high school foods classes; and $3,000 to support the Ag in the Classroom, a 4-H school enrichment program.

Plano High School Principal Jim Seput, presents a $1,000 check to Family & Consumer Science teachers Kelly Furr, Wendy Smith and Erin Martinez. (photo provided by Plano School District 88)

With the remaining funds, the group funded and assembled back-to-school kits from Back 2 School America for every kindergarten student at P.H. Miller School.

A P.H. Miller kindergarten student receives his free backpack from Costco and school supplies donated by the Kendall-Grundy Young Leaders. (photo provided by Plano School District 88)

For more information about this partnership, contact the Plano School District Administration Office at 630-552-8978 or the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau at 815-942-6400.