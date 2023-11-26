Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade set for Dec. 1

This Little Rock Township truck was all decked out for the Plano Rockin' Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, 2022. (Mark Foster)

The 2023 Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade will be on Friday, Dec. 1. Line up is 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Plano High School, 704 W. Abe St. The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m.

Decorated vehicles are invited to help spread the holiday spirit. Donations for the Holiday Dinners Fund would also be accepted at this time.

The parade route will travel to Ben Street to Rock Street to Hale Street, head out to Lakewood Springs South, Lakewood Springs North, down Main Street to downtown Plano. Parade will disperse at Main and West streets.

There will be a gathering after the parade near the Train Depot with hot chocolate and cookies approximately at 6:45 p.m. inside the depot. Chicago Smoke BBQ Tent and Christmas music by Emily G. Johns School Rockin’ Christmas Sixth Grade Band begins at 6:30 p.m., along with the presentation of the 2023 Ross Greiter Rockin’ Christmas Spirit Award, window decorating contest award and street and tree lighting.

For more information, visit the “Plano Rockin’ Christmas” Facebook events page.