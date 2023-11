Plano Methodist Church hosted a Soup and Sandwich Luncheon to honor Plano area veterans and their families on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 219 N. Hale Street in Plano.

Plano Methodist Church hosted a Soup and Sandwich Luncheon to honor Plano area veterans and their families on Friday, Nov. 10 at 219 N. Hale Street in Plano. The Plano American Legion Auxiliary Post #395 provided dessert.

Ten veterans and their families participated in the luncheon with Pastor Stevan Saunders providing a prayer. Servers of the luncheon included American Legion members Amy Power and Lori Minick and church members Vicki Saunders, Jannie Benson, Bonnie Wykes and Linda Oleson.