Indian Valley Theatre presents ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ Dec. 8-10 in Sandwich

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. Tickets are available online now at indianvalleytheatre.com.

In this hilarious and heartwarming Christmas story, a town has its annual Christmas nativity reenactment shaken up when the rowdy Herdman clan hijacks the play. These six misfit children volunteer to star in their town’s Sunday School Christmas pageant and end up teaching the whole town the true meaning of Christmas. A large cast and crew, consisting of many children and adults from Sandwich and surrounding communities, are excited to bring this beloved family Christmas classic to life.

For information about “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” or Indian Valley Theatre, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.