Plano Rockin’ Christmas events planned for Dec. 1

Plano Rockin’ Christmas activities will take place Friday, Dec. 1. Activities include a parade, Christmas music performed by the Emily G. Johns School sixth grade band, window decorating, refreshments, presentation of the 2023 Ross Greiter Spirit Award, and sponsorships of holiday dinner gift cards for families in the community.

The committee is looking for sponsors for local families. All monetary donations will be converted to gift cards to present to families in our community. Drop off donations to: Plano Methodist Church, Old Second National Bank, Coopers Home Furnishings, YMCA, Heartland Bank, Lyle’s Automotive, Ivana’s Café, The Wash House, Plano Quick Care, Brothers Country Supply, Plano Hometown Lanes, Little Marketa, Plano City Hall, Cielito Mexican Restaurant, The Friendly Tap, Trendy Finds or Illinois Community Credit Union.

For information, visit the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Facebook page or contact Joel at Heartland Bank at 630-552-1414.