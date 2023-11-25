Plano library announces upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 12, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Crafts to Go – Mitten Art with Buttons: 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1. Free take home craft kits available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Christmas Tea: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3. A light lunch of dainty appetizers, tasty sandwiches, delicious desserts and cozy tea will be served. Entertainment will be provided. This event is for adults and children 10 years old and older. Tickets are $10 each and are on sale at the Checkout Desk.

New Life for Old Bags: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 9. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, meeting room. Join other writers to discuss your work. In person or via Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Bookworms: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for a healthy snack, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone – those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Mmm... Cookies: 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6. For independent students in grades K-2. Do you love cookies? Come join us as we read stories about cookies, think about cookies and explore different cookie-themed centers. You will also have a chance to decorate a cookie to take home. Registration required.

Pizza & Pages (grades 6 - 8): 5 to 5:45 p.m, Tuesday, Dec. 12. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. “The Next Great Paulie Fink” by Ali Benjamin will be discussed.

Music & Movement: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13. For children ages 0-6, with an adult. Join us for some of our favorite music and movement activities. Kids will get to use simple musical instruments, play with a parachute and more. Registration required.