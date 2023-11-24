Oswego native named new assistant village administrator

Oswego native Jean Bueche has been named as the new assistant village administrator. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego native Jean Bueche has been named as the new assistant village administrator.

Bueche grew up in Oswego. She will serve on the village’s management team and collaborate with other departments on major projects including Wolfs Crossing improvements and the connection to Lake Michigan water.

She will also oversee the village’s community relations and purchasing and human resources, including labor negotiations.

“We are very excited to welcome Jean to this vital role,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release. “Her skills, experience and hometown spirit will enhance our hard-working team.”

She will start in the position Dec. 18. Bueche most recently served as the human resources director for the village of Schaumburg, where she was responsible for labor negotiations, creating policies and preparing the department’s budget.

Bueche also served as a management analyst and administrative services coordinator for the village of Hinsdale, where she performed several duties related to collective bargaining, employee relations, finance and administration.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as the next assistant village administrator for Oswego,” Bueche said in the release. “I look forward to working with the exceptional staff, Village Board and the community.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in political science from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. During her undergraduate studies, she interned at the Oswego Police Department.

Bueche is a certified labor relations professional through the National Public Labor Relations Association and a senior certified professional through the Society for Human Resource Management.