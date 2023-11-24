Down the Garden Path: November in the garden

Early November brought confusingly warm days while snow sat leftover in shady places from Halloween, just a day or so before. Sunlight, golden through the stained-glass yellow leaves of maples, is still warm on my face. It’s a season of changes; changing weather, but also changes in the ways we garden, as horticultural sciences are always learning new things, about which we are wise to learn, too.

Perhaps the most important idea we’re hearing about comes under the heading of “Leave the Leaves.” As an older gardener, I was raised on the concept of “fall cleanup.” Burn or rake the leaves into the street for municipal pickup, because leaving them thick on the grass, we were advised, invites snow mold and half-dead lawn in the spring.

As soon as there was a killing frost, we were told to cut back all the dead perennials to the ground, pull out all the dead vegetables and annuals. Dispose of them in the trash or your compost bin if you were advanced enough to have one. (Nothing showing disease should ever be composted.) Get rid of any remaining weeds. That was fall cleanup – leaving empty, barren-looking yards.

We share our gardens with many fellow creatures, however, something we’re also paying much more attention to of late, our place in the greater web of life. We’re learning the importance of our pollinators. Where do these critters go to survive the winter? Birds migrate. We hear their calls high in the air. Bears hibernate, though we don’t find too many of these nearby! What can we provide in our gardens for our fellow creatures to eat, to lay eggs in, to just rest over the winter?

Protecting pollinators

Many insects, valuable pollinators like bees and lightning bugs, overwinter under leaf litter, in the topmost layer of soil, or in eggs laid in the hollow stems of those finished perennials. So, we’re learning to leave those hollow coneflower stems standing, secure spaces for many eggs to be laid, as well as the pointed heads full of seeds for small birds. Those seedheads are lovely with a cap of snow. Both valuable and beautiful. November in the garden. So what should we do? Grind up those leaves on the lawn, leaving the tiny pieces to rot away over the winter to feed the grass. Rake as many as you can into your beds; in the raised beds of the vegetable garden, after pulling out the withered tomato vines and dead peppers, around the still-producing lettuces and Brussels sprouts you may still have. Rake them gently in among your perennials, free fertilizer come spring, and encourage your fellow gardeners to do the same. And enjoy. Enjoy the blue skies and bright colors, the honking geese high in the sky. Enjoy whatever you celebrate of the upcoming holidays. Then in January, when midwinter comes, and the deluge of garden catalogs lands in your mailbox, the easiest end-of-season chore of all: planning for next year’s garden!

