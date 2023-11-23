Oswego museum’s ‘Remembering Our Veterans’ exhibit open through Nov. 26

In 1864, Oswego youngster Robinson B. Murphy, then just 15 years-old, earned the Medal of Honor during the Civil War Battle of Ezra Church outside Atlanta, Georgia. He remains the only Kendall County resident to have earned the nation's highest award for heroism in battle. Murphy is one of the dozens of local U.S. military veterans being recognized for their service during the Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Honor veterans from the Civil War through the 21st century by visiting the Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering our Veterans” special exhibit at the museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego.

This is the 17th year the museum has hosted the exhibit honoring Oswego area veterans.

The exhibit will continue through Nov. 26. Exhibit hours are 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission is free, but donations are always accepted.

Curators for the extensive exhibit are museum manager Anne Jordan with museum assistant Emily Dutton.

This year’s exhibit fills the historic building’s main Roger Matile Room, and includes hundreds of rarely seen items including dozens of vintage uniforms, war souvenirs, photographs and documents selected from the museum’s collections, each with a direct connection to Oswegoland residents who served from the Civil War through the modern conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

In addition, each year’s exhibit features a “Wall of Honor” exhibit recognizing the service of more than 200 local military personnel.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999; email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org; or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.