Letter: Reckless of attitude of irresponsibility

To the Editor:

Donald Trump, let’s be honest. The PRA (Presidential Records Act) states the president shall turn over all government documents to the National Archives prior to leaving office. A president can then request copies or originals, which would be reviewed and consider to be releasable from the archives based on content.

When he was first notified by the JD (Justice Department) of his responsibility to return these records, the JD did negotiate a schedule for their return. That would have ended the issue of responsibility had he met the terms of the agreement. However, he knowingly kept many of those documents while his lawyer signed a release that his obligation had been met.

It was his failure to return the remaining documents that brought the need for a search warrant, being that the FBI had reasons to doubt his compliance. During that search several hundred government documents were found labeled as either classified or top secret. It also revealed that the documents were poorly secured while in his possession.

Many of these documents found in open areas while others in boxes were in key-locked rooms along with storage items that employees would have access to.

This behavior lead the FBI into a deeper investigation which revealed he had on occasions shared some of the contents of these documents with visitors.

The Espionage Act was violated in many ways by his reckless of attitude of irresponsibility, putting our nation’s security along with people’s lives at risk.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich