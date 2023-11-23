Letter: How much money?

To the Editor:

There are number of questions to be asked about the effects of the banning of the book “Just Mercy” from the school curriculum, by the Yorkville school board.

The Yorkville school district is in the process of hiring a new school superintendent. Are a number of quality candidates going to withdraw their application because the Yorkville school board is the only school board in the country to ban the book according to a representative of the Equal Justice Initiative (the organization the author founded) and an extensive Google search?

How much money is the school district paying in attorney fees to defend the district against a state investigation into a violation of the Open Meetings Act when the board discussed the book in private.

How much money (in hours spent) is the district paying in administrative fees to process the numerous Freedom of Information Act requests and district responses to the book ban?

How much wasted time (hence money) is the district paying for the approximately 12 administrators/principals who have to sit through the public commentary at school board meetings, discussing this book.

The public would still like to hear the school board’s rationale for banning a book that is used in many high school curriculums and has won a number of national awards for being the best non-fiction book of the year.

Pat McNamara

Yorkville