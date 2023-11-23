Letter: Expensive public works at taxpayer expense

To the Editor:

In 1995, because several homes were allowing raw sewage to enter Lisbon’s public sewer system, the state EPA mandated a sewage collection and treatment system. To pay for this $3 million requirement, the county allowed Lisbon to annex two nearby quarries, providing $225,000/year in taxes.

Delays multiplied from design, financing and construction. The quarries operated sporadically. With about half the work done and $2 million in paid expense and debt, Lisbon halted work to avoid debt requiring large increases in property taxes. Thanks to efforts by our present mayor, an additional $5 million grant may allow system completion.

Lisbon Village has maybe 100 buildings and 275 residents. There are no stores and only one business I know of. A grade school is the major public presence.

It is hard to believe that septic systems costing $10,000 new would not be suitable for a small village. Shared larger septics and drainage fields could have been mandated. Instead, we were required to install a system initially costing $30,000 per building. It is now maybe $70,000 per building. Had these homes been identified and forced to fix their septics, it may have cost a dozen homes over the years a new system – a fraction of what each new grant costs state taxpayers.

Maybe our state representatives could explain why small towns need such expensive public works at taxpayer expense. And why must properly functioning septics be destroyed instead of remaining available if sewage plant malfunctions, power is lost or flooding occurs?

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon