Letter: Don’t they still count?

To the Editor:

Look at page 4 of the Nov. 9 issue of the Kendall County Record. The headline says, " Kendall area school districts fare well on this year’s Illinois Report Card”.

The article then gives the results from the following schools: Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Montgomery and Sandwich.

Am I the only one that sees an omission here? Allow me to explain.

There is a town in the southern part of the county called Newark. There is a high school in this town. The grade schools that feed into Newark High School are in Newark, Millbrook and Lisbon. Why were these schools not included in the article? And these towns are in Kendall County, unlike Montgomery that’s in Kane County and Sandwich that’s in DeKalb County.

The article was written by Eric Schelkopf. I would be more than happy to take Mr. Schelkopf to these four school buildings to prove to him they do exist. So then the next time he writes about Kendall County schools maybe he’ll remember to include these schools also.

These schools are much smaller than the schools he mentioned in his article, but don’t they still count? According to him, I guess not.

Sherry Underhill

Newark