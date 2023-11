To the Editor:

The GOP is 100% pro-life for the first nine months of life. After that, they do not seem to care about our lives.

Ban assault weapons now.

Our nation needs to do better on addressing the mental health of its citizens. However, even a terrific program in that regard , along with all other efforts (background checks, red flag laws, etc.) would not come anywhere close to reducing the mass killings than one simple and easy step: ban assault weapons now.

John Koomjohn

Oswego