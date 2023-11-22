Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade set for Dec. 2

This Little Rock Township truck was all decked out for last year's Plano Rockin' Christmas Parade. (Mark Foster)

Plano Rockin’ Christmas activities are scheduled to take place during the first week of December, starting with the Plano Rockin’ Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. Parade line up is at 5:45 p.m. and the parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Plano High School parking lot.

The parade route will travel to Ben Street, Rock Street and Hale Street, then head to Lakewood Spring South, Lakewood Springs North and down Main Street into downtown Plano. Decorate your vehicle and help spread the holiday spirit. Donations for the Holiday Dinners Fund will also be accepted at this time.

There will be a gathering following the parade near the train depot with hot chocolate and cookies at about 6:45 p.m. inside the depot and the Chicago Smoke BBQ Tent with Christmas music from Emily G. Johns School Rockin’ Christmas Sixth Grade Band. The presentation of the 2023 Ross Greiter Rockin’ Christmas Spirit Award, window decorating contest award and street and tree lighting will also follow the parade.

The Plano Rockin’ Christmas Committee is seeking sponsors for local families in the form of monetary donations for as little as $5 per person, $30 for a family of four and $40 for a family of six. Monetary donations will be converted to gift cards to present to families in the community.

Donations may be dropped off at Plano Methodist Church, Old Second National Bank, Coopers Home Furnishings, YMCA, Heartland Bank, Lyle’s Automotive, Ivana’s Café, The Wash House, Plano Quick Care, Brothers Country Supply, Plano Hometown Lanes, Little Marketa, Plano City Hall, Cielito Mexican Restaurant, The Friendly Tap, Trendy Finds and Illinois Community Credit Union.

For additional information, find the Plano Rockin’ Christmas page on Facebook or contact Joel at Hartland Bank by calling 630-552-1414.