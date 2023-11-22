Plano American Legion Post 395 to host children’s Christmas party

Plano American Legion Post 395 and the Secret Angels will host a children’s Christmas party from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

The party is open to the community and is intended for children aged 12 and younger. There is a required donation of $5 per child attending. Each child will receive a gift from Santa Claus. Santa and his elf will be visiting from the North Pole and children will be treated to games, goody bags, face painting and cookies.

RSVP to this event by calling Linda at 630-552-3828.