Marmion Academy entrance exam set for Dec. 2

Eighth-grader boys seeking admission to Marmion Academy are invited to take the Scholarship Qualifying Entrance Exam at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Marmion, 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora.

Register for the exam online at marmion.org/exam.

Fourteen four-year scholarships will be awarded to students based on exam scores. In addition, a $1,000 scholarship for the 24-25 school year will be awarded to every student who scores 90% or above on the exam. The exam must be taken at Marmion on Dec. 2 to qualify for scholarships.

Parents are invited to join members of Marmion’s administration, faculty and staff for a continental breakfast and an informal Q&A beginning at 9 a.m. Parents in attendance will be entered into a drawing for two $500 tuition deposit vouchers valid for the 2024-25 school year.

For more information on Marmion Academy visit marmion.org.