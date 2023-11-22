Local children enjoy 20th annual Trunk or Treat event in Plano

Pastor Steve and Vicki as “Barbie and Ken” won first place for Best Trunk at this year’s Trunk or Treat at the Plano Methodist Church. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The 20th annual Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the Plano Methodist Church, was Sunday, Oct. 29. About 325 children enjoyed 25 decorated trunks, treats, a photo booth, refreshments and fun. Donations were taken for Operation Christmas Child postage and a grocery cart with several boxes were filled with canned goods and paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Children voted for their favorite trunks. Pastor Steve and Vicki placed first as Barbie and Ken, the Scholes Family took second place with a trunk decorated with squishables and Cliff Oleson claimed third place with his motorcycle decorated with webbings and skeletons.