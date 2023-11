ABATE members who attended the Walneck’s Grundy County Fairgrounds Swap Meet were Kevin and Patti Smith, Dave Curran, Bruce Littlebrant and Mike Sundblom. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc.)

Members from Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. participated in the Walneck’s Grundy County Fairgrounds Swap Meet on Sunday, Oct. 22. The group worked a Safety and Education booth and sold bike raffle tickets.