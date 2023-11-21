Oswego police releases 2023 Christmas Walk traffic alert

The Oswego Police Department has advised the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego Dec. 1 due to Oswego Christmas Walk activities.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling on US Route 34 through the downtown area between 4 and 9 p.m. Delays on Madison and Washington streets near downtown are also expected.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes around these areas if not coming in for Christmas Walk activities. Parking is available in the public downtown parking deck under The Reserve and Hudson Crossing, in the Harrison Street lot, at Oswego Village Hall and on the streets in and around the downtown area.

Shuttle bus services will operate from the north parking lot of Oswego High School to Byline Bank at 36 Monroe Street.