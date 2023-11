GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 69, Yorkville Christian 54

Josie Larson had 34 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, and eight assists, and Chloe Rowe 10 points and 13 rebounds for Plano (2-3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Streator 62, Plano 43

Davione Stamps scored 11 points for Plano.

Rockford Guilford 65, Oswego 53