The first Turkey Bowl was held Nov. 12 at Plano American Legion. Pictured (from left:) Cliff Oleson, Scott Joschko, David Dominguez, Tina Wantland and Rollo Gonzalez (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

The first turkey bowl was held Nov. 12 at the Plano American Legion. Thirty-four people tried their luck at turkey bowling with Scott Joschko winning the grand prize of a 16-pound turkey.

Raffle prize winners were Tina Wantland, Cliff Oleson, David Dominguez and Rollo Gonzalez.