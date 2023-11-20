Kendall County 4-H hosting Holiday Workshop Nov. 27 in Yorkville

Kids ages 10 to 18 are invited to create a holiday-themed wool felt mug rug or candle mat on Nov. 27 in Yorkville. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Know a kid or teen who likes to create? Join 4-H to make holiday-themed wool felt mug rug or candle mat from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Yorkville.

Perfect for a holiday decoration or gift, ages 10 to 18 can learn this fun, hands-on activity, using needle, thread and felted wool. Participants can choose a Santa or gnome theme and will need to be able to thread a needle without help, cut fabric from a pattern shape, follow directions and safely use an iron.

The cost is $15 to participate in this 90-minute workshop at the Kendall County Extension Office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville. Youth do not need to be 4-H members to participate. Registration is required and space may be limited. Register and get details about all upcoming workshops at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the program coordinator, email uie-dkk@illinois.edu or call 630-553-5823.