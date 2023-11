The United Church of Sandwich is beginning its annual Pie-of-the-Month, which will run from November through June.

Each month, different pies will be offered, beginning with pumpkin pies in November. Three specialty pies, pecan, grape and mince, also are available.

All orders must be placed with the church secretary. For information, call the church at 815-786-9243 or visit unitedchurchsandwich.org.