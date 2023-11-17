Kendall County nonprofit raising funds for children with disabilities

Kendall County para-educator Brenda Holzer (left) with former student, Meadow Klingen (right). (Photo Provided by the Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation)

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation will host a silent auction from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville.

Gift baskets, getaways, and many other prizes will be auctioned off for a good cause. Food trucks will be on site, and the brewery will be serving guests.

Funds raised during the auction will benefit the foundation, which strives to improve the lives of children with disabilities in Kendall County and the surrounding area.

To RSVP, visit the event page on Facebook.

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps support children with disabilities in the Kendall County area through improving accessibility, advocacy, understanding. (Photo Provided by the Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation)

The Brenda Holzer Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been established in memory of Brenda Holzer, a longtime Kendall County para-educator, who died tragically in a hiking accident in March 2022.

Since it was founded last November, the foundation has awarded nearly $13,000 to six deserving families in the Kendall County area.

Those who wish to help support the foundation should email contact@bhmemorialfoundation.com and those in need of assistance should fill out the support application on their website.