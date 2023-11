Yorkville Knights of Columbus is holding a food drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus is holding a food drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, in the west parking lot of St. Patrick Church, 406 Walnut in Yorkville.

Stop by and drop off donations. Knights members will be there to take items from vehicles.

All food collected will benefit families in Kendall County.