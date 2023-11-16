Some future neighbors not happy with proposed Yorkville senior apartments

Rendering of Fox Hill Senior Living, a proposed three story, 48-unit senior apartment development at the southeast corner of Veteran’s Parkway (Route 34) and Sycamore Road in Yorkville. (Photo Provided by the City of Yorkville)

Yorkville Planning and Zoning Commission members recommended approval of zoning changes to make way for proposed senior apartment development, Fox Hill Senior Living, at their Nov. 8 meeting, despite multiple residents speaking out against the development at the same meeting.

Jacob Victor, on behalf of Northpointe Development Corporation, filed an application with the city, requesting rezoning classification of an approximately 3.43-acre parcel located at the southeast corner of Veteran’s Parkway (Route 34) and Sycamore Road.

Map of Fox Hill Senior Living, a proposed three story, 48-unit senior apartment development at the southeast corner of Veteran’s Parkway (Route 34) and Sycamore Road in Yorkville. (Photo Provided by the City of Yorkville)

The petitioner is seeking to rezone the currently vacant land from business to residential in order to develop and operate a three-story, 48-unit senior apartment complex (Fox Hill Senior Living). The petitioner is also seeking a variance that would increase the maximum dwelling units per acre from 8 to 14.

Planning and Zoning Commission members recommended approval of rezoning the property to residential and granting a variance to increase the maximum density in two unanimous votes. The resolution is expected to go before City Council for possible approval on Dec. 12.

Before the vote, the council held a public hearing, during which three residents spoke against the development. Main concerns included the height of the building, the density of the units and the construction’s proximity to their homes.

Yorkville residents Tom and Judy Gilmore expressed concerns with the number of people living in each unit and disappointment with the developer’s community engagement efforts.

“I’m surprised to hear you held a community meeting,” Judy Gilmore said. “I don’t know which community you met with, but I don’t believe it was ours.”

Victor said each dwelling would be limited to two rooms, with a maximum of two people per room, all of whom must be 55 or older.

Rendering of Fox Hill Senior Living, a proposed three story, 48-unit senior apartment development at the southeast corner of Veteran’s Parkway (Route 34) and Sycamore Road in Yorkville. (Photo Provided by the City of Yorkville)

Shawn Klingberg lives in the adjacent Fox Hill subdivision, and said he often sits on his back porch after work to enjoy a cigar, but the proposed development would be just beyond his backyard. He asked the petitioner what would be done to mitigate the impact of construction on surrounding residents.

“I’m going to be looking at this monstrosity going up in my backyard,” Klingberg said. “What are we going to do so I don’t have to watch all this going up?”

Victor said there will be standard construction fences in place and construction work would only take place Monday through Friday.

Victor said if the development receives approval, construction is expected to begin in April of 2024 and be completed around April 2025.