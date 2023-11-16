Oswego Sons of the American Legion providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need

The Oswego Sons of the American Legion will help feed six families this Thanksgiving holiday.

These food boxes will contain the food needed for a full traditional Thanksgiving meal as well as breakfast items to help feed families for the entire day.

The newly formed squadron is part of the Oswego American Legion Post 675. Founded in 1932, the Sons of the American Legion exists to honor the service and sacrifice of Legionnaires. Squadrons’ campaigns place an emphasis on preserving American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families and teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.

Anyone in need of one of these meals, or anyone who knows someone in need, can contact Squadron Adjutant Matt Bauman at 630-554-9779 or Dan Koukol at 630-669-1567.