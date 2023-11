GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 45, Somonauk 21

Chole Rowe scored 10 points and Josie Larson added eight for Plano (1-1) at the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.

Glenbrook South 63, Oswego East 38

Desiree Merritt scored 14 points and Aubrey Lamberti added eight for the Wolves (0-2) at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.