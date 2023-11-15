New thrift store, food pantry helping more people in need

Grace Giving Joy now has more space to help more people in need.

The nonprofit organization is a ministry of Big Life Community Church in Oswego. The organization recently moved its food pantry from the church into a larger space at 170 S. Adams St. in downtown Oswego.

With the larger space, Grace Giving Joy also has been able to fulfill other needs by opening a thrift store, which helps fund the food pantry and the organization’s programs.

“We’re a small church, but with big hearts for community service,” said Joyce Peltz, founder of Grace Giving Joy. “We’re able to bless people, but we’re blessed to be able to be here and do what God has asked us to do.”

In addition, the larger space has allowed Grace Giving Joy to serve hot meals.

“On Thursday nights, we offer a meal,” Peltz said. “We have 10 to 15 people showing up for it.”

Volunteers are at the center of Grace Giving Joy’s operations and the group is always looking for more volunteers.

“We need volunteers for the food pantry, we need volunteers to serve meals and we need volunteers to work the store and process the merchandise,” Peltz said. “We’re always open for people to reach out to us if they want to come and help.”

The thrift store sells a variety of merchandise, including clothes, household items, holiday decor and children’s toys.

Joyce Peltz, founder of Grace Giving Joy, shows some of the items for sale in the nonprofit organization's new thrift store at 170 S. Adams St. in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

“A lot of pickers come to us because we have a lot of good stuff here,” Peltz said. “We’ve sold a ton of holiday items. Clothing also sells very well.”

One woman donated the homemade quilts she makes. Grace Giving Joy accepts donations such as clothes along with household items, including home decor, small furniture, linens, blankets, bedding and towels as well as jewelry and toys.

Grace Giving Joy will be participating in the village’s Christmas Walk from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 as well as the downtown cookie walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2.

“People can come in and see what we’re doing and know that we’re not just a thrift store, we’re a thrift store with a big purpose. Our purpose really is to be here for the community.”

They have already seen repeat customers at the thrift store. Helping Peltz at the store is fellow Big Life Community Church member Tammy Alvarado.

“I’m glad that I can be here to help Joyce,” she said. “I like the friendships we’ve built here.”

More information about Grace Giving Joy is available at Big Life Community Church’s website, biglifecc.org, or at Grace Giving Joy’s Facebook page, facebook.com/gracegivingjoywithbiglife.