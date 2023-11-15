ABATE Train Run planned for Saturday

Participants board the train for a previous train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Chapter. (Photo provided)

Open Roads ABATE is sponsoring a Train Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Sign up will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Cost is $7 for the train ticket and $5 per person for the fun run. There is a $3 per ticket surcharge for tickets bought on the train.

Three stops will each offer something special for participants.

New faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, games and more. Proceeds benefit safety and education programs.

All are welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run (must be 21 years or older). For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.