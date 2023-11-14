Teachers to get 4.2% salary increase in first year of new contract at Oswego SD308

Oswego SD308 teachers will receive a 4.2% salary increase in the first year of a new five-year agreement with the district.

The Oswego School Board at its Nov. 6 meeting voted to approve the agreement between the district and the Oswego Education Association, pending attorney approval. Board member Dominick Cirone abstained from voting because his wife is a teacher employed by the district.

The agreement, which is retroactive to July 1, calls for an annual base salary increase starting at 4.2% in the contract’s first year. Teachers will receive a 3.8% increase in the second year, 2.65% in the third year and 2.75% increases in the fourth and fifth years of the contract.

“We appreciate the dedication of both our district leaders and the OEA leadership who worked together towards an agreement that really shows our appreciation for our staff and also helps to attract others to join our great team,” Oswego School Board President LaTonya Simelton said in a statement.

Oswego School Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said that throughout the negotiation process, both organizations focused on safeguarding the fiscal stability of the district, ensuring quality educational programs and attracting and retaining a diverse and talented teaching staff.

“While comparing the salary and benefits offered by other area districts, the discussions were centered around recognizing the performance of our highly dedicated and professional staff,” he said.

Oswego Education Association co-presidents Andrew Gothelf and Faith Scobbie were pleased with the agreement.

“This agreement reflects an ongoing commitment to collaborating with the Board of Education and the district to provide an exceptional educational experience for all of our students,” they said in a statement. “It was very important to us that this contract address the needs, values, and the respect deserving of all stakeholders. We believe this agreement does that, while ensuring we have the ability to retain and attract high-quality educators. We look forward to continuing the process of building on the high standards of the district to provide our students with the best education possible. We know strong students mean strong schools and strong communities.”

The OEA has a membership of more than 1,300 employees. The OEA membership ratified the proposed contract on Nov. 1, with 92% of its members voting in favor of this Agreement.