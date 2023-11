GIRLS BASKETBALL

Somonauk Breakout Tournament

Dwight 66, Plano 58

Josie Larson hit seven 3-pointers, scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Plano. Jadyn Long added 11 points and Chole Rowe had nine rebounds.

Sandwich 48, Somonauk 36

Hannah Treptow scored 11 points and Kayden Corneils nine for Sandwich in a balanced attack. Ivye Isenogle, Bailey Frieders and Johanna Freemon chipped in with points each each.

Hinsdale South 55, Oswego 42