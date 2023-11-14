Davis hosting foster care info session, supply drive

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, is hosting a foster care information session and supply drive with co-hosts state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, CASA Kendall County and Called to Care.

The foster care information sessions will be held at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Davis’ office located at 1925 Bridge St., Yorkville. The sessions give interested prospective foster parents a chance to learn more about the process of becoming a foster family by hearing from current foster parents and local nonprofit organizations.

“We always need more foster parents to help meet the needs of children awaiting placements in DCFS,” Davis said in a news release. “Many interested families may not know where to start when it comes to becoming foster parents, and these information sessions will give them all of the details and tools they need to get started.”

The foster care supplies drive will run through Nov. 16. Requested items include diapers and winter hats, gloves and coats. Items can be dropped off at either Davis’ office or Rezin’s office located at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 314 in Morris.