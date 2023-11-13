November 13, 2023
Plano School District 88 celebrates School Board Members Day

By Shaw Local News Network
Plano School District Board Members, from left, Tim Waldrop, Chad Martin, Tim Campbell, Doug Lyle, Kim Velazquez, Kyle Klatt and Jim Ward. (photo provided by Plano School District 88)

Plano School District 88 recognizes its board of education for School Board Members Day, celebrated Nov. 15.

Board members spend multiple hours each month on district work, attending meetings and other responsibilities most will never hear or read about. This is time they could spend with their families and for themselves.

The district honors school board members who have donated their time for the community and who have given their commitment toward making District 88 schools a welcoming, safe place for our students to achieve their dreams and for our staff members to work.

The district thanks all seven members of the D88 Board of Education for their service to the district, students and staff.