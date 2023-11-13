Plano School District 88 celebrates School Board Members Day

Plano School District 88 recognizes its board of education for School Board Members Day, celebrated Nov. 15.

Board members spend multiple hours each month on district work, attending meetings and other responsibilities most will never hear or read about. This is time they could spend with their families and for themselves.

The district honors school board members who have donated their time for the community and who have given their commitment toward making District 88 schools a welcoming, safe place for our students to achieve their dreams and for our staff members to work.

The district thanks all seven members of the D88 Board of Education for their service to the district, students and staff.