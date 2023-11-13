Open Roads ABATE participates in toy, food run

Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illinois members are pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus before the DuKane Chapter ABATE Toy and Food Run. From left are Cliff Oleson, Bruce Littlebrant, Mrs. Claus, Santa, Brent Martin, Dave Curran and Mitch Busch. (photo provided by Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illinois )

Members from the Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illinois rode in the DuKane Chapter ABATE Toy and Food Run on Sunday, Oct. 8. About 400 bikes from northern Illinois participated in the event.

Members gathered at Knuckleheads and Schmidt’s Towne Tap in Elburn to register and then joined the parade of bikes riding to the Sycamore Speedway. Participants enjoyed an afternoon of live music, door prizes, food, vendors and more.

Bikers filled two 40-foot flatbed semi trailers with toys and food to share with others during this Christmas season. Santa and his elves were on hand for picture-taking and greeting everyone.