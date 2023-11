Pictured are Jeannie and Al Benson, Diane Morris, Jim and Nancy Love, Matt Wyncoop, Pastor Stevan and Vicki Saunders, Greg and Lynn Witek, Bonnie and Bill Wykes at the Inaugural Great Lakes Global Methodist Church Conference. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Plano Methodist Church Pastor Steve Saunders was ordained as an elder on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the first Great Lakes Global Methodist Church conference in Washington, IL.

Plano Methodist Church members celebrated with Pastor Steve and his wife Vicki after the inaugural ordination ceremony. A celebration was also held at the Plano Methodist Church after the Oct. 29 worship service.