Open Roads ABATE members Patti and Kevin Smith, Cliff Oleson and Jim Marter welcome children to the Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. during Plano's Treats on the Streets event. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)

Open Roads ABATE (A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education) members participated in Plano Area Chamber of Commerce’s Treats on the Streets event held Oct. 26 in downtown Plano. Open Roads ABATE is a member of the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce.

Local businesses and organizations handed out treats to approximately 500 children in the community during the event.